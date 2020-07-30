No passenger flights to Kolkata from six COVID-19 hotspots cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune till August 15

Image Source : FILE No passenger flights to Kolkata from six COVID-19 hotspots including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune till August 15

The ban on flights from six cities of high coronavirus prevalence - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Pune - to Kolkata has been extended till August 15, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in a letter to Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.The state government had also requested the centre to suspend all passenger flights' movement on upcoming lockdown days in the state which the centre has already agreed.

Earlier, West Bengal authorities have notified that the flight operations in the state would remain suspended on select days on which lockdown has been announced. These dates are -- 5th August, 8th August, 16th August, 17th August, 23rd August, 24th August and 31st August 2020.

Passengers are requested to contact concerned Airline for changes in flight schedule.

Unlock 3 guidelines were issued by the Central government yesterday. According to the guidelines Schools, Metros and Cinema Halls across the country will remain shut for another month as the coronavirus pandemic has infected over 1.5 million Indians. Several relaxations have been given in the country and Gyms and Yoga classes are all set to resume after a period of over 4 months from August 5.

