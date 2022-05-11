Khalistan flags at Himachal Assembly gate: One of two accused arrested, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh along with party workers stages a protest against Khalistan movement, after flags of Khalistan were found draped over the gates of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, in Shimla, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that one person has been arrested by the police in connection with the case of Khalistan flags found tied on the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly complex in Dharamshala. Pro-Khalistani slogans were also scrawled on the walls of the complex.

"I would like to say that in the case where Khalistani flags were tied on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate, I am sharing for the first time that there were two accused who had come to carry out the whole incident. One of them has been arrested earlier today," Thakur told ANI.

Gurpatwant Pannun booked under UAPA

Himachal Pradesh Police later booked Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Director General of Police Kundu said Pannun has been booked as the main accused under section 13 of the UAPA and sections 153 A and 153 B of the India Penal Code, besides section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985.

While section 13 of the UAPA pertains to the offence of inciting or abetting terror acts, sections 153 A and 153 B of the IPC deal with the offences of promoting communal or sectarian divides and animosity. Pannun had earlier also called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla on April 29.

Also, the state police sealed the borders to check vehicles and people entering the hilly state.

Asked about a reported threat issued by a banned outfit stating that the rocket-propelled grenade blast that occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali could have taken place outside the Shimla police headquarters as well, the state Chief Minister said that the incidents taking place in the state are "a matter of concern".

"I don't want to say anything on a threat to me and as far as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is concerned, I don't take him very seriously, but some incidents are happening which is a matter of concern," he said.

Sikhs for Justice was banned in 2019 by the government for anti-India activities.

