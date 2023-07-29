Rags to riches: 11 civic workers pool Rs 250 to buy lottery ticket, win Rs 10 crore in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kerala: Women who won Rs 10 crore

In a remarkable tale of luck and teamwork, 11 women sanitation workers from Kerala have won a jackpot worth Rs 10 crore. These women, who are members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) and live in the municipality of Parappanangadi in the district of Malappuram, pooled together Rs 250 to purchase a lottery ticket, which turned out to be the one that won the monsoon bumper lottery.

"We have previously pooled our funds to purchase lottery tickets. However, "this is the first time we have won a mega prize," Radha, who purchased the ticket by pooling funds from her coworkers, declared, as quoted by news agency PTI. Another woman stated that while they were eagerly anticipating the draw, they were saddened to hear that a ticket sold in nearby Palakkad had won the first prize.

"When we finally learned that we had won the jackpot, our joy and excitement were unmatched. She stated, "The money will be a relief to some extent to solve our problems because we all face harsh challenges in life."

Women struggle to make ends meet

The women struggle to make ends meet, and their families rely solely on the meager salary they receive as members of the Haritha Karma Sena. Haritha Karma Sena engages in the collection of non-biodegradable waste from families and foundations, which is shipped off to destroy units for reuse.

According to Sheeja, the municipality's chairman of the Haritha Karma Sena consortium, the most deserving individuals were blessed this time. She stated that each winner works extremely hard and provides their families with their sole source of income.

"Many people owe money. have daughters to marry or must cover the costs of family members' medical care. She disclosed this to PTI: "They are fighting the harsh realities of life in very humble households." On Thursday, a lot of people came to the premises of the municipality's godown to meet and congratulate the bumper lottery winners.

Also read | Kerala: Indian Coast Guard carries out mid-sea medical evacuation of ill mariner in Kochi | VIDEO

Also read | Kerala: 11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Kannur district

Latest India News