Kerala: 11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Kannur district

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Stray dogs attacked a minor girl in Kerala

Kerala stray dog attack: A girl was attacked by a group of stray dogs in Kannur district of Kerala on Sunday (July 23) morning while she was about to enter her home after alighting from a vehicle, local residents said. Eleven-year-old Ayisha, a resident of Pilathara town in Kannur district, was bitten on her leg by a stray dog and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

A local resident told media that she got down from an autorickshaw, which came to drop her home and was walking the short distance to her house when the canines pounced on her.

"The autorickshaw driver and other locals rushed to the spot hearing her screaming and chased away the dogs. She suffered an injury on her leg and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital," the local said.

Similar incidents reported earlier:

In June, a differently-abled 11-year-old boy, who was attacked by a group of stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in the district had died at a hospital. He was found grievously injured around 300 metres away from his house and despite being taken to a nearby hospital could not be saved.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: 3-year-old toddler mauled to death by 'stray dogs' in Agra

ALSO READ: Telangana: 3-year-old attacked by stray dogs sustains multiple injuries in Kamareddy

Latest India News