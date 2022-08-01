Kerala: One case of African swine fever reported in Kannur

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. One case of African swine fever reported in Kannur district of Kerala.

Highlights Another instance of African swine fever was reported from Kannur district in Kerala on Sunday

With more cases being reported in a Kannur's pig farm, around 200 pigs will be culled

Kerala had in July tightened biosecurity measures following an alert

African swine fever news updates : After over 300 pigs were culled in Wayanad district of Kerala around a week back to prevent spread of African swine fever which was detected there, another instance of the disease was reported from Kannur on Sunday (July 31).

Kannur district officials on Monday (August 1) told media that one case of African swine fever was reported from the district yesterday.

This morning, fresh cases was reported in Wayanad, where 15 pigs suddenly died. Tests confirmed African swine flu.

With more cases being reported in a Kannur's pig farm, around 200 pigs will be culled. Authorities have promised adeqate compensation to the affetced farmers.

The District Collector's office informed that a meeting in connection with the reporting of the disease has been scheduled later in the day by the Collector.

Kerala had in July tightened biosecurity measures following an alert from the Centre that African swine fever had been reported in Bihar and a few northeastern states.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), African swine fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease of domestic pigs.

It was first detected in Kenya, East Africa, in 1921 as a disease that killed settlers' pigs. Contact with warthogs was proven to be an important factor in transmission of the virus.

(With agencies inputs)

