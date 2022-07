Follow us on Image Source : PTI International passengers being screened at the airport in Kerala.

African swine fever has been reported from two farms at Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district. The disease was confirmed among pigs of two farms in the district after the samples were tested at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

