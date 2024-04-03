Kerala: Migrant worker arrested for killing TTE by pushing him out of moving train

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Kerala Police on Wednesday said it arrested the accused who killed TTE by allegedly pushing him out of a moving train in Thrissur.

"A migrant worker from Odisha, accused of killing a Travelling Ticket Examiner has been arrested," said the police official.

The accused, Rajanikanta, a native of Ganjam in Odisha, was taken into custody from the nearby Palakkad district soon after the incident last evening and his arrest was recorded today, they said.

He was travelling without a ticket on the train, police said.

The incident occurred on a Patna-bound train that originated from Ernakulam.

The victim K Vinod (48), a TTE from Ernakulam, died after he was allegedly pushed out from the moving train.

It is suspected that another train traveling in the opposite direction ran over his body after he was allegedly pushed out by the accused near Velappaya area under the Thrissur Medical College police station limits.

According to the FIR registered today morning, the accused deliberately pushed the on-duty TTE with the intention of killing him.

As Rajanikanta was found traveling without a ticket, the TTE asked him to pay a penalty, which enraged him.

"The TTE was standing near the door, and the accused, with an intention of killing him, pushed him out from behind with his hands," the FIR further said.

The victim's body has been shifted to the government medical college hospital for postmortem.

(With PTI inputs)