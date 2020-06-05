Kerala Lottery Win Win W-557 Results announced: Check winners, ticket numbers, prizes

Image Source : FILE FILE

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-557 Results: The Kerala Lottery State Department has announced the winners of the daily lucky draw. Kerala Lottery Win Win W-557 results have been made public. All those who have purchased the ticket can check the results on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. Earlier, the Kerala State Lottery Department had postponed the result draws from 22-3-20 to 31-3-2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. These draws are now being conducted from June 2 to June 26.

Kerala Lottery Results: Ticket numbers and prizes

The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of the Win-Win W-557 Lottery results today. Here is who won what:

First prize worth Rs. 75 lakh: Ticket number WU 225896

Second prize worth Rs. 5 lakh: Ticket number WP 186835

Third prize worth Rs 1 lakh: Ticket numbers WN-219225, WO-147514, WP-715265, WR-884319, WS-601080, WT-416509, WU-268129, WV-535169, WW-449125, WX-721245, WY-138680, WZ-276415. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the amount ranges above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

