Kerala govt says negative RT-PCR report not mandatory for fully vaccinated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Negative RT-PCR not mandatory to travel for those who got 2 doses of vaccine: Kerala govt

The Kerala government on Saturday said that negative RT-PCR tests were no longer mandatory for inter-state travel and attending exams for persons who have received two doses of COVID vaccine. The decision was taken by the State Disaster Management Authority as the COVID-19 vaccination was "progressing well", a release said.

It further said that anyone attending activities for which a negative RT-PCR result is required, like interstate travel, should carry the certificate showing they have received two doses of vaccine.

"However, those who have developed symptoms of COVID shall undergo RT-PCR test and carry the negative result," the release said.

ALSO READ | Kerala Govt raises daily limit of pilgrims to 10,000 for this year's Sabarimala monthly Karkkidaka pooja

ALSO READ | Kerala lockdown to be relaxed for 3 days on occasion of Bakrid

Latest India News