Kerala Govt raises daily limit of pilgrims to 10,000 for this year's Sabarimala monthly Karkkidaka pooja

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priests perform rituals at Sabarimala Temple.

Easing Covid restrictions in the state, the Kerala government on Saturday raised the daily limit of devotees permitted to visit Sabarimala temple for monthly (Karkkidaka) pooja from 5,000 to 10,000.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Sabarimala temple will remain open for five days a week to allow devotees to conduct monthly rituals.

The temple will remain open from today till July 21. COVID-19 protocol, including wearing masks and social distancing, will be strictly followed.

Those who wish to visit the temple will have to provide a complete Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report within 48 hours of the visit.

Kerala, one of the worst affected due to Covid

Kerala is one of the worst COVID-affected states in the country. A lockdown had been imposed in the state earlier in April when the second COVID wave hit to tackle the worrying rise in COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh govt cancels this year Kanwar Yatra amid Covid situation

Months later, the state is still recovering from the wave, with daily cases hovering between 10,000 to 15,000 for the last few weeks.

A weekend lockdown is still in place in the state. As many as 13,773 cases were reported on Thursday. As per the union health ministry, there are currently 1,22,436 active cases. A total of 29,93,242 recoveries and 15,155 deaths have been reported so far.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 1,64,86,091 doses have been administered so far, including 1,19,18,696 first doses and 45,67,395 second doses.

ALSO READ | Plea in Kerala HC against provision entitling only 'Malayala Brahmins' as head priest at Sabarimala temple

Latest India News