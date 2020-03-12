Image Source : FILE Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-307 results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Karunya Plus KN 307 Lottery Result: The State Lotteries Directorate in Kerala has released the results of Karunya Plus KN 307 lottery on on Thursday. The Karunya Plus lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh, while the second position was priced at Rs 10 lakh. The Karunya Plus KN-307 Lottery Result is available on the portal of Kerala Lotteries. The participants can check the lottery result on the official website keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus lottery results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Karunya Plus lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Karunya Plus KN-307 Kerala Lottery Result

First Prize (Rs 80 lakh): PR 557383

Second Prize (Rs 10 lakh): PX 378565

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh): PN 232242, PO 783892, PP 203674, PR 447938, PS 778530, PT 221980, PU 868159, PV 307702, PW 883007, PX 585404, PY 481252, PZ 456548

All the winners of Karunya Plus KN-307 Kerala Lottery Results will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winners will be required to surrender their tickets within 30 days.