Minor blast in Edappal town in Kerala; police scan CCTV visuals

The blast occurred at a busy junction in Edappal town in the Malappuram district of Kerala.

A low-intensity blast took place at a busy junction in Kerala's Edappal on October 25 night (yesterday). A comprehensive probe has been launched to nab the miscreants who hurled explosives near the roundabout in Edappal. Forensic experts and dog squads have been pressed into service. No one was injured in the incident. However, police are examining the CCTC footage collected from the vicinity.

Two persons are purportedly seen coming on a motorbike and throwing the explosives near the roundabout at 7.15 pm, the police have said.

"We are trying to identify the persons based on the CCVTV visuals. The registration number of the bike is not clear. As per our assumption, they had hurled some fire-crackers. We have identified a local shop, from where they were suspected to have bought the crackers," a police officer told PTI.

Further investigation is on and the culprits would be nabbed soon, he added.

