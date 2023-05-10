Kerala: 23-year-old doctor stabbed to death in police presence by man she was treating

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 23-year-old Dr Vandana Das

A 23-year-old doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara area of Kollam district in Kerala by a police detainee who was brought there for medical examination. The attack was so severe the police personnel who accompanied the man were also injured.

According to reports, Sandeep a school teacher under suspension, who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members was brought to the hospital for a wound on the leg. While treatment he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and scalpel. He then turned towards Doctor Vandana Das, who was treating her, and stabbed her multiple times. The incident occurred during the early hours of Wednesday morning and Das succumbed to her injuries a few hours later, Kottarakkara police said.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. He was not taken to the hospital as a suspect. The injured accused was taken to the hospital for treatment. The accused attacked the doctor when she was dressing the wound. The police constable was the first to be stabbed. All managed to escape. The doctor could not run away. The accused is an alcoholic," MR Ajith Kumar, ADGP (law and order) said.

Both the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) doctors protested across the state against the incident.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the doctor and said the incident was "shocking and extremely painful". "Assaulting health workers in the line of duty is unacceptable. A thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. The government will take strong action against attacks on doctors and health workers," Vijayan said in a statement. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan also visited KIMS hospital where the body of Dr. Vandana Das is kept.

Latest India News