“Kejriwal soon to be part of Tihar club, his countdown has started”: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Thursday once again reiterated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon be arrested and will become the part of the “Tihar club”. After Delhi's former minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the Central agencies in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy, Kejriwal’s countdown has been started.

Chandrashekhar said this while he was brought to Delhi's Patiala House court in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The conman further said that he will soon share something very important next week about the Delhi Chief Minister. “Next will be Kejriwal, his countdown has started... Very soon he will be part of Tihar Club... next week I will release some very important things... A trailer of everything about Kejriwal...,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal will be next

Back on March 10, during his appearance in the Patiala House Court, Chandrashekhar while reacting to Sisodia's arrest, jailed businessman had said that the next arrest will be of Delhi Chief Minister. “Kejriwal is a wazir (kingspin). I will expose each one. There will be more arrests in liquor policy scam. Kejriwal is doing his job well… I have nothing to do with liquor policy” said Sukesh Chandrasekhar, adding that he has been closely associated with the AAP from the year 2015 and that he would expose all party members.

Kejriwal “maha thug”

Earlier, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had made several serious allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in letters to Delhi L-G. Sukesh had called the Kejriwal “maha thug” and said that he will expose all their wrongdoings and exploits. The conman had claimed that he had also worked closely with Sisodia and knew how he used to get commission in every departmental work.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 5, 2023. However, Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody.

The court asked him to file an application in this regard and only after that it will allow him permission. Sisodia has been accused in money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD. The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI.

