Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 5 even after ED didn't seek further remand

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 5, 2023.

However, Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody.

The court asked him to file an application in this regard and only after that it will allow him permission.

Sisodia has been accused in money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

