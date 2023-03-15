Country should have an educated Prime Minister: Kejriwal's dig at PM Modi after Sisodia's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers during a convention, in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the country needs an "educated Prime Minister" while lashing out at the BJP over the arrests of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

“The day the Prime Minister sent Manish Sisodia to jail, I felt it is absolutely necessary to have an educated prime minister in the country to understand the importance of education,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh where assembly elections are due to be held by year-end, Kejriwal promised free electricity, education and health facilities if his party comes to power.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied Kejriwal.

“People of Madhya Pradesh have given enough opportunities to both the Congress and BJP which ruled the state for 45 and 30 years, respectively.

Just give a chance to AAP, and as in Delhi and Punjab, we will provide free electricity, education and health facilities to the people of the state,” Kejriwal said.

Further slamming the Prime Minister Kejriwal for asking people to beat plates during the pandemic, Kejriwal said, “If the prime minister is less educated, someone comes to him and advises him to make people beat plates to shoo away coronavirus. He made people do that, but did coronavirus flee? Therefore, it is necessary for the prime minister to be educated."

Criticizing the prime minister further over the arrests of Sisodia and Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, Kejriwal said the two had transformed the education and health sectors in the national capital.

“The philosophy of the BJP is that you are not supposed to do corruption if you belong to the opposition, but corruption is justified if you do it after joining the BJP,” he said.

"Does a corrupt person build schools and hospitals? The corrupt destroy government schools and hospitals for the benefit of private players,” he said, referring to the work done by his arrested colleagues.

“Now people have an alternative in the form of AAP. Just give a chance to AAP once, if we do not deliver I will not come again to seek votes from you,” Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ | Delhi government extends 'Old Excise policy' for six months

ALSO READ | Land for job scam case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti

Latest India News