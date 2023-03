Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended 'Old Excise policy' for six months. It has also asked officials to soon prepare a new excise policy. According to new policies, there will be 5 dry days during these 6 months on Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, Eid al-Fitr & Eid al-Adha.