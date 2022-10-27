'KCR scripted drama due to fear of defeat': BJP refutes BRS' claim of poaching MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KCR scripted drama due to fear of loss in Munugode by-poll: BJP on TRS claim of poaching MLAs

Bharatiya Janata Party's national vice president DK Aruna on Thursday said the drama related to the poaching of MLAs was scripted by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Aruna denied the saffron party's involvement and said KCR scripted the drama due to the fear of a loss in the Munugode by-poll.

She further said that BJP has nothing to do with those arrested in the raid.

"The TRS is creating the story because of fear of defeat in the by-election to the Munugode. BJP has nothing to do with this. The people who are arrested are not of BJP and we have seen them before. We don't know why the people were in their farmhouse and who took them there. The Telangana CM KCR is behind this," she said.

The BJP leader further alleged that KCR and his family have looted crores of rupees from people of Telangana in the name the of Kaleshwaram Project, Palamuru Rangareddy Project, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and others.

"These people are trying hard to win the election but no matter how much they try they will not win the Munugode elections. That is why KCR is doing all this drama. BJP has nothing to do with this. They are just doing this to tarnish the image of the BJP," she said.

The development comes after Telangana Police conducted raids at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district of the state on Wednesday.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said they received information "from BRS MLAs that they were being lured" and added that they noticed three persons.

Raveendra, however, did not give details as to which party allegedly "lured" the MLAs.

He said legal action will be initiated and they will conduct a further probe.

"We received information from TRS MLAs that they were being lured, by money, contracts, and posts. We raided the farmhouse and noticed three persons. We will initiate legal action and carry investigation into the luring matter," he said.

The bypolls to the Munugode constituency are slated to be held on November 3.

(With inputs from ANI)

