Kashmiri Pandit killing: Police fire tear gas shells at demonstrators protesting against the targeted killing

Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Kashmiri Pandits protest at Sheikhpora, Budgam against terrorist killing of Chadoora Tehsil office employee Rahul Bhat

Kashmiri Pandit Killing: Police fired tear gas shells on Friday at protestors to prevent them from moving towards the Airport Road in Budgam during their protest demonstration against the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory.

Protests are being held in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir since the Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.

Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town. The protesting Kashmiri Pandits demanded safety in the wake of the targeted killing. "We ask the govt to re-locate us to places where we feel rehabilitated," said Sandeep Bhat, a member of the association.

Amit, a Kashmiri Pandit added, "LG administration should provide us security, else we will resort to mass resignation from our respective posts."

At several places, candlelight marches were also held.

Wails and shrieks filled the house as mourners including neighbours and relatives rushed to comfort the family after hearing about the killing of Bhat, who was in his early 30s. Bhat is survived by his parents, wife and a minor daughter. His wife and daughter were putting up with him at Sheikhpora migrant colony in Budgam district. Rakesh Koul, the BJP municipal councilor in south Kashmir’s Mattan, said the selective killings by terrorists is a cause for concern for the whole community, especially those who are serving in the valley. “We have risked our lives and returned to Kashmir with a hope to rebuild a connection with our roots,” he said, as he tried to console the bereaved family members. Bhat’s neighbours said he was a thorough gentleman and the news of his killing came as a shock for them.

Politicians cutting across party lines condemned the killing and demanded stern action against the perpetrators of violence. “The coward Pakistani terrorists have once again bled the Kashmir by the cold-blooded murder of Bhat…those behind the killings will not be spared and will be eliminated by our security forces,” J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said.

In another major attack in less than 24 hours, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today. Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district this morning. The injured cop was rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in the city but succumbed to injuries.

