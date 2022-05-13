Kashmiri Pandit killing: Mehbooba Mufti claims house arrest in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mehbooba Mufti claims house arrest in Srinagar

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday claimed that she was placed under house arrest in Srinagar just ahead of her visit to Budgam where a government employee belonging to the Kashmir Pandit community was shot dead by terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area yesterday.

Mufti said that she wanted to visit Budgam to express solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits but she was not allowed to leave her Srinagar residence by the government officials.

"Have been put under house arrest as the fact that Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits empathise with each other’s pain doesn’t fit into their vicious communal narrative," she tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Mufti had condemned the killing and said, “Another life ended and another family devastated. My heart goes out to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. It also belies the false claims of normalcy in Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, the killed government official, identified as Rahul Bhat, was cremated amid a protest by members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu. Bhat had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

