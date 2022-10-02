Sunday, October 02, 2022
     
Kashmir receives season's first snowfall in Gulmarg

Jammu and Kashmir: The Meteorological office said on Sunday that partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) Published on: October 02, 2022 12:48 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kashmir receives season's first snowfall in Gulmarg.

Highlights

  • The higher reaches of popular ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla received snowfall
  • This is the season's first snowfall on Sunday while weather remained overcast in the plains
  • The Affarwat hills in Gulmarg received snowfall much to the delight of the locals

Jammu and Kashmir: The higher reaches of popular ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district received the season's first snowfall on Sunday (October 2) while weather remained overcast in the plains.

The Affarwat hills in Gulmarg received snowfall much to the delight of the locals. In the rest of the union territory, the weather was mainly dry during the last 24 hours.

The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with possibility of light rain in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 11.8, Pahalgam 7.1 and Gulmarg 2.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 6.6, Kargil 9 and Leh 3.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20, Katra 17.6, Batote 12.5, Banihal 10 and Bhaderwah 11.7 as the minimum temperature.

(With IANS inputs) 

