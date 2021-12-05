29 students test Covid positive at private nursing school in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka: 29 students test Covid positive at private nursing school

Highlights 29 students of a private nursing school have tested COVID-19 positive in Shivamogga

The hostel has been sealed down

The samples of people are being tested to rule any possibility of the infection in the area

At least 29 students of a private nursing school were found COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Deputy Commissioner KB Sivakumar said. Most of the students are asymptomatic and the hostel has been sealed down, he said.

"We are doing random sampling at many places and found out that few students, who came from different states at a private nursing school, contracted COVID. We have sealed the hostel premises. Around 29 students have turned positive from the institution," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Sivakumar informed that the samples of people are being tested to rule any possibility of the infection spreading in the area.

Taking tough measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and guard against its latest variant Omicron, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that any place with three or more Covid cases would be declared a cluster.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 397 new COVID-19 cases along with 277 recoveries, and four deaths on Saturday.

On Thursday, India reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both men are fully vaccinated. The country has so far reported five cases of Omicron infection.

(with ANI inputs)

