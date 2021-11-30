Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Karnataka: 13 students of residential school found Covid-19 positive in Hassan

Highlights The cases were reported from Morarji Desai Residential School in Telangana's Hassan district.

All the students who tested positive are asymptomatic.

The Karnataka government had decided to increase daily Covid testing from 60,000 to 80,000.

At least 13 students of a government-run residential school in Karnataka's Hassan district were found Covid-19 positive, triggering panic among the parents and teachers.

The cases were reported from Morarji Desai Residential School in Channarayapattana town of Telangana's Hassan district, and official said.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Shivshankar has said that all the students who tested positive are asymptomatic. The official said the students who tested positive were taken home by their parents for home quarantine.

Earlier on Saturday, as many as 99 more medical college students and faculty members had tested COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Dharwad, taking the total number of affected medical students to 281, informed Dharwad District Collector Nitesh Patil.

In view of Covid-19 cluster cases being reported in Dharwad, Mysuru and Bengaluru, the state government had decided to increase daily Covid testing from 60,000 to 80,000.

The government of Karnataka had released a circular in this regard on Saturday. It had been told to the health department to continue the targeted testing of cases of ILI, SARI, contacts of positive cases and high risk groups.

It had also been asked to conduct fortnightly random testing of students, teachers in colleges and High Schools, staff of hotels and restaurants, shopkeepers of Malls, shopkeepers in markets, catering staff, delivery personnel, factory personnel, office goers, service staff in pubs and bars, attendants in cinema halls and multiplexes and others who are in crowds by vocation.

ALSO READ: Omicron variant: Karnataka releases fresh guidelines for international passengers. Details

ALSO READ: Karnataka: 99 more test COVID positive at Dharwad medical college; tally reaches 281

Latest India News