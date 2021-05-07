Friday, May 07, 2021
     
  4. Complete lockdown in Karnataka from May 10, 6 am to May 24, 6 am: CM Yediyurappa

In view of the rising Covid cases, Karnataka has imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10, 6 am onwards to May 24, 6 am, Chief Minister Yediyurappa announced on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2021 20:09 IST
Lockdown imposed in Karnataka.
Image Source : AP

Lockdown imposed in Karnataka.

"As COVID-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. So, a complete lockdown will be imposed from 10th May 6 am to 24th May 6 am. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am," chief minister said.

However, Yediyurappa informed, "it's a temporary decision of lockdown, I request migrant labourers to not leave".

Further speaking on lockdown, the chief minister said, "not even a single person will be allowed after 10 am in the lockdown, I have suggested police officers to take stringent action. We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases."

