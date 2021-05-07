Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, other states Covid cases plateauing gradually: Health Ministry

Friday, May 07, 2021
     
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand are the states/UTs where cases were increasing earlier but are now plateauing gradually, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary (Health), informed on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2021 17:38 IST
Covid cases in many states are plateauing gradually. 
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand are the states/UTs where cases were increasing earlier but are now plateauing gradually, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary (Health), informed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the health ministry further informed states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Uttarakhand are showing an upward trend in terms of increasing Covid cases.

Other states with an increasing trend in daily new cases are Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, said Arti Ahuja.

The health ministry also informed that 11.81 lakh people have been given the first dose, in the age group of 18-44 years. So far, a total 16.50 crore doses have been administered across all categories.

