Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, other states Covid cases plateauing gradually: Health Ministry

Image Source : PTI Covid cases in many states are plateauing gradually.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand are the states/UTs where cases were increasing earlier but are now plateauing gradually, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary (Health), informed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the health ministry further informed states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Uttarakhand are showing an upward trend in terms of increasing Covid cases.

Other states with an increasing trend in daily new cases are Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, said Arti Ahuja.

ALSO READ | India logs 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day jump, over 3,900 deaths in 24 hours

The health ministry also informed that 11.81 lakh people have been given the first dose, in the age group of 18-44 years. So far, a total 16.50 crore doses have been administered across all categories.

ALSO READ | Delhi oxygen crisis: Supreme Court talks tough, asks Centre to supply 700 MT of life-saving gas daily

Latest India News