Delhi oxygen crisis: Supreme Court talks tough, asks Centre to supply 700 MT of life-saving gas daily

The Supreme Court on Friday put its foot down stating that 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen have to be supplied to Delhi daily to tide over the Covid-19 crisis. The SC made the remarks after the Delhi government mentioned that the national capital has received 86 MT of oxygen till 9 am and that 16 MT is in transit.

"We want 700 MT Oxygen to be supplied to Delhi on daily basis and we mean business. It has to be supplied and we don't want to be coercive. Our order will take time to be uploaded by 3 pm. But you proceed and arrange the oxygen," said Justice DY Chandrachud.

"Don't make us go firm," he added.

"You have to supply 700 MT oxygen every day till we further order," Justice MR Shah said.

