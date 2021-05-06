Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks PM Modi for supply of over 700 MT oxygen amid spiralling Covid-19 cases

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kejriwal thanks PM Modi for supply of over 700 MT oxygen

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein he has thanked the Centre for providing over 700 MT of medical oxygen to the national capital amid soaring Covid-19 cases. Kejriwal has urged the Prime Minister to ensure a daily supply of 700 MT oxygen to the city.

"Delhi has a consumption of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen on a daily basis. We have been urging the Centre on a regular basis to give us 700 metric tonnes. It was for the first time yesterday that Delhi received 730 metric tonnes," he said in the letter.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of Delhiites. I request you that Delhi should be given at least this much of oxygen on a daily basis and there should not be any reduction in this quantity. The whole of Delhi will be grateful to you," he added.

Earlier today, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating Covid-19 patients. The apex court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning.

The fresh wave of the coronavirus infection in Delhi has put huge pressure on the public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment. Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been sending out SOS messages on social media about their depleting oxygen supplies.

