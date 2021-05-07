India logs 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day jump, over 3,900 deaths in 24 hours

Image Source : AP India sees record-high of over 4.14 lakh new COVID cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Friday reported 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 21,491,598, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 3,915 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,34,083. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (853), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths.

India registered a total of 3,31,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,76,12,351. India now has 3.65 million active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 6. Of these 18,26,490samples were tested on Thursday.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 62,194 cases, followed by Karnataka with 49,058 cases, Kerala with 42,464 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 26,622 cases and Tamil Nadu with 24,898 cases.

About 49.55 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 15.02 per cent of the new cases.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 16,49,73,058, according to the Union Health Ministry.

