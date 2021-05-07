Third wave of Covid-19 may not happen at all places or even anywhere if...: Govt

Image Source : AP A health worker in personal protective equipment exits after sanitizing a compartment of a train prepared as COVID-19 care centre in the wake of spike in the number of positive coronavirus cases, at a railway station.

As India battles the second wave of coronavirus, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre on Friday said the third wave of Covid may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all if strong measures are taken.

"If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and in the cities everywhere," said Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre.

However on Wednesday, a top scientific advisor to the government had said that a third wave of Covid is 'inevitable' and the authorities should be prepared for it.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre had said.

"Variants are transmitted same as original strain. It doesn't have properties of new kinds of transmission. It infects humans in a manner that makes it more transmissible as it gains entry, makes more copies and goes on, same as original," Raghavan added.

The massive second wave has witnessed lakhs of cases in the country on a daily basis since over a month. Thousands of Covid deaths are also being reported. The health infrastructure has come under tremendous pressure with unprecedented medical emergency.

