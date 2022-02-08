Karnataka Hijab row: High schools, colleges shut down in state for 3 days, tweets CM Bommai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Amid the ongoing court proceedings regarding a ban on Hijab in educational institutions of Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced that schools will remain shut in the state for 3 days. He also urged students to ensure harmony is maintained. "I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that it will not get swayed by passions or emotions, as it hears petitions against the ban on Hijab in schools and colleges.

The Karnataka state government had on February 5 issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or managements of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges in the state.

Earlier on Monday, protests against the ban on Hijab intensified in Karnataka, while the CM urged to maintain harmony. The government, however, made it clear entry into classrooms with Hijab will not be allowed.

At a college at Kundapur in Udupi district of the State, the principal talked to girl students wearing hijabs and explained the government order to them. But the students insisted on wearing the headscarves, and were asked to go to a separate room arranged for them, reported news agency PTI.

