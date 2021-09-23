Karnataka: 10 Additional Judges of High Court made permanent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 10 Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court made permanent

The central government on Thursday notified the appointment of ten additional Karnataka High Court Judges as permanent Judges with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

The judges who were appointed as the Judges of Karnataka are:

Maralur Indrakumar Arun Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh Ravi Venkappa Hosmani Savanur Vishwajith Shetty Shivashankar Amarannavar Makkimane Ganeshaiah Uma Vedavyasachar Srishananda Hanchate Sanjeevkumar Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai Panjigadde Krishna Bhat

Earlier this month, Close on the heels of a historic decision to recommend 68 names in one go for the judgeship in 12 high courts, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended 10 names to the Centre for appointment as permanent judges in the Karnataka High Court.

In the meeting held on September 7, the three-member collegium, also comprising Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, also approved the proposal of the Kerala High Court collegium to appoint two additional judges, Justice M R Anitha and Mr Justice K Nair Haripal, as permanent judges.

The apex court has issued three separate statements regarding the recommendations made to the Centre by the collegium on September 7.

Referring to nine appointments in one go in the apex court bench, Justice Ramana had said, “Similarly, after I took over, the Collegium has recommended, if I am not wrong, 82 names to various high courts."

"I hope the government will ensure that the names are cleared at the earliest just the way the nine names were cleared for the apex court. It is an ongoing process. We hope to live up to the herculean challenge of filling nearly 41 per cent of vacancies existing in all the high courts,” he said, adding that in another month, he expected that 90 per cent of vacancies will be filled.

