Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Kovind's Dras visit cancelled due to bad weather

President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Dras in Ladakh has been cancelled due to bad weather. The President was slated to visit Dras to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War in 1999. India is celebrating the 22nd Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today.

The President arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The President spent the night in Srinagar. He will now visit a High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg.

In 2019, bad weather had prevented the President from visiting Drass to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas, and instead, he paid his tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh.

On Tuesday, President Kovind will address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army in a tweet said that Kargil Vijay Diwas epitomizes the Saga of Valour of our soldiers during Kargil War. The gallant soldiers of Indian Army triumphed over Pakistani invaders with undaunted courage and determination.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their valour and sacrifice.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. "The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. In a tweet, he said that their bravery motivates people every single day. He also shared an excerpt from last year’s Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio. He said that India can never forget the circumstances under which this Kargil war was fought.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay'.

