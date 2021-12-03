Friday, December 03, 2021
     
  Kanpur shocker: Mentally stressed doctor kills wife, two children

The accused later informed his brother about the crime he committed following which there was panic in the locality.

New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2021 22:09 IST
Representational image.
Representational image.

  • A mentally stressed husband killed his wife and 2 children in Kanpur
  • As per reports, the accused is said to be a doctor
  • There was panic in the locality after the accused informed his brother about the crime

In a horrific incident in Kanpur, a man killed his wife and two children aged 14 and 16, as he was mentally stressed, reports said.

Reports suggest the accused was going through mental stress which pushed him to take this extreme step.

The accused was posted as a doctor in the forensic team. The incident took place in the Divinity Apartment in Indranagar. Further investigation into the case has been initiated.

