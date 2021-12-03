Ruckus after AIMIM MLAs refuse to sing 'Vande Mataram' during Bihar assembly session

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

In a new controversy, AIMIM MLAs refused to sing National Song 'Vande Mataram' during the last day of the Bihar assembly winter session, triggering criticism from other lawmakers.

Bihar AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman said that they don't have any problem in singing the national anthem but there is an objection to Vande Mataram.

A new tradition was started during the current winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The national anthem (Jana Gana Mana) was sung by all the legislators at the beginning of the winter session and today the national song (Vande Mataram) was sung during the concluding day. But there was a ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly regarding this. The MLAs of Owaisi's party AIMIM did not sing the national song, reports said.

Akhtarul Iman said that the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly is forcibly imposing this tradition.

"It is not necessary to sing the national song without any reason. Nothing like this is said in the constitution. I have a problem in singing the national song i.e. Vande Mataram. It is related to our faith. Some are veg some are non-veg. You will run the same stick on everyone. This doesn't happen. The constitution is complete. There is love and brotherhood in the constitution. Respect for all religions has been ordered in the constitution. I don't sing Vande Mataram and will not," he said.

