'SP, DM ke liye humko rokogey...hum sirkar hain': Bihar minister loses cool as police stops his SUV | WATCH

Bihar Minister Jivesh Mishra lost his cool on Thursday when his SUV was stopped by the police inside the Assembly premises. Mishra, who is Labour Resources minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, got into an argument with a cop after he stopped his from moving ahead.

As per the minister, his car was stopped to give way to vehicles of 'SP,DM'.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a furious Mishra shouting and questioning the cops present at the spot the reason behind stopping his car.

"SP, DM ke liye humko rokogey...hum sirkar hain. Ye adhikari hain yahan jo khade hain...inki suspension hogi tabhi main sadan mein jaunga (You'll stop me for SP, DM... I am the government. These officials are standing here, till the time they are not suspended, I won't enter the House (Bihar Assembly)," Mishra told the media.

