Lalu tries to turn the clock back, drives his old jeep in Patna | Video

Lalu drives jeep in Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was seen driving his old jeep on the roads of Patna on Wednesday. Lalu, who has been out of active politics for nearly three years due to his health and conviction in the fodder scam case, was spotted behind the wheels of his white jeep.

A visibly happy Lalu interacted with reporters after driving the first vehicle that he bought years ago.

"Drove my first car after years today. All the people born in this world are drivers in some form or the other," the 73-year-old leader said. "May the vehicle of love, harmony, harmony, equality, prosperity, peace, patience, justice and happiness in your life always keep running happily by taking everyone along," the RJD said in a tweet quoting the former Bihar Chief Minister.

Lalu's jeep ride coincided with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 15 years of governance. The ruling Janata Dal-United is celebrating Nitish's 'good governance' by holding events across the state. The party said it will be presenting a report card of Nitish Kumar's works in the last 15 years.

The party has been highlighting Nitish government's achievements in various fields such as road infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and others.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar CM for the seventh time on November 16, 2020 after the NDA won a closely contested assembly election. Lalu's RJD had emerged as single largest party winning 75 seats, however, its ally Congress performed poorly winning just 19 seats.

