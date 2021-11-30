Liquor bottles recovered inside Bihar assembly premises; Tejashwi Yadav shares video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Liquor bottles recovered inside Bihar assembly premises; Tejashwi Yadav shares video

Highlights Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar has 'no moral right' to remain the CM of Bihar.

Yadav shared a video showing liquor bottles, which he claimed were lying in the Bihar assembly.

Yadav earlier said that the state ministers are involved in the liquor trade.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday shared a video that showed liquor bottles lying around. He claimed that the video was from inside the premises of the Bihar Assembly. Sharing the video, Yadav demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Amazing! Liquor bottles recovered inside Bihar assembly premises. The Winter session (of parliament) is going on now. A liquor of different brands is available only at a distance of a few steps from the CM's chamber. Amidst tight security, liquor is available in the assembly in the current session itself, just imagine the rest of Bihar! Embarrassing!", he wrote along with the video.

Tejashwi even went on to say that Nitish Kumar has no 'moral right', to remain CM. "Chief Minister cum Home Minister Nitish ji does not have the moral right to be in power even for a second. The Chief Minister was administering the resolution to the NDA MLAs in the same premises yesterday. He was scolding the MLAs who were questioning him on the failure of prohibition.", he said in another tweet.

Earlier too, Yadav has laid similar allegations on the Bihar CM saying that the state ministers are involved in the liquor trade.

Speaking to the media, the RJD leader had said, "The people who sit near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are engaged in this work. How many MLAs, how many ministers are engaged in this, everyone knows who they are. From whom is the government asking? Why don't you go and investigate yourself?"

His remark had come in response to the allegations of Janata Dal United (JDU) in which the ministers had said that if Tejashwi Yadav has any evidence of liquor being sold in Bihar then he should provide it to the government.

The Leader of the opposition further alleged that the liquor ban in Bihar is just a hoax.

