'It shows failure of administration': Tejashwi Yadav after liquor bottles found on Bihar Assembly premises.

Tejashwi Yadav also demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the post of Home Minister.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Patna Updated on: December 02, 2021 8:25 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Tejashwi Yadav also demanded resignation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from the post of Home Minister
  • Those sitting in power are patronising liquor mafias, says Tejashwi Yadav
  • CM Nitish Kumar had said that he would ask Chief Secy, DGP to conduct an inquiry

After empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that the incident reveals the failure of the administration in enforcing liquor prohibition.

He also demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar from the post of Home Minister. While talking to news agency ANI, Yadav said, "It is shameful that (empty) liquor bottles were found in the Bihar Assembly premises. It shows the failure of the administration (in enforcing liquor prohibition)."

"The home minister should resign. Those sitting in power are patronising liquor mafias," he added.

Image Source : PTI. Tejashwi Yadav visits the site at Bihar Legislative Assembly premises where empty liquor bottles have been found in Patna.

 

The Chief Minister on Tuesday had said that he would ask the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct an inquiry and added that the perpetrators should not be spared. There has been a total ban on any type of liquor in Bihar since April 2016.

(With ANI inputs)

