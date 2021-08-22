Hero of Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of former UP CM Kalyan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI It is a matter of great pain that Kalyan Singh is no more among us, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Expressing his condolences on the passing away of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP veteran leader Kalyan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was the hero of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

"Crores of people across the country including me are in pain due to the demise of Kalyan Singh. He was a senior BJP leader and hero of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He fought for the rights of the backward communities for many years," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

"Kalyan Singh raised the voice of the downtrodden in the UP Assembly or the Parliament. He had been committed to the cause of Ram Janmbhommi. On the day of stone laying for Ram Temple, I spoke to him over the phone and he said his dreams came true," Amit Shah mentioned.

"It is a matter of great pain that Kalyan Singh is no more among us. As far as BJP is concerned, he has left a big void. It would be impossible to fill this void for a long time. May God give strength to his family members & followers in his hour of grief," the Home Minister added.

Kalyan Singh who had been ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

Singh was closely associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished when he was the state's chief minister in 1992.

