Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passes away at 89

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former Governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness in Lucknow. The ailing former chief minister was admitted in a critical condition to the ICU of Critical Care Medicine of Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 4.

On Friday, the hospital authorities informed that the BJP veteran's health condition was critical.

Kalyan Singh began his political journey from Atrauli and won his first Assembly election in 1967. He remained a legislator from Atrauli for nine terms. He became the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 1991.

Kalyan Singh left the BJP twice-in 1999 and then again in 2009.

Senior BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the leader at the hospital earlier this month. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kalyan Singh at the ICU on Friday.

Adityanath arrived at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the morning and enquired about the health of the veteran leader. "Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and is on a life-saving support system,” the hospital said in a statement. It said he is under close observation of the doctors.

“The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health," the hospital said.

Hospital Director Professor RK Dhiman was supervising his treatment on daily basis. The former UP CM was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The 89-year-old veteran leader has also served as the governor of Rajasthan. Medical Education minister Suresh Khanna accompanied Adityanath to the hospital, the statement said.

