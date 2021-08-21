Kalyan Singh, former UP CM dies at 89; PM Modi, CM Yogi others mourn veteran BJP leader's death

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Saddened beyond words, said PM Modi, shares his condolences on the death of former UP Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the age of 89 on Saturday night. He was being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, UP. Singh was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said in the statement. Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He later also served as the governor of Rajasthan.

As BJP lost one of its stalwart leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Amit Shah other senior ministers and leaders are paying tributes.

Saddened beyond words: PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader & great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences."

"Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions," he said.

"Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women," the Prime Minister said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces 3-day state mourning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of senior party leader Kalyan Singh and declared a 3-day state mourning.

"Three-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening of on August 23. There will be a public holiday on August 23," Adityanath declared.

