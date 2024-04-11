Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kadapa Lok Sabha election 2024: YS Sharmila vs Chadipiralla Bhupesh Reddy vs YS Avinash Reddy.

In an intriguing political development, Y.S. Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief, is set to challenge her cousin, Y.S. Avinash Reddy of the YSRCP, for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming 2024 elections. This move by Sharmila aims to shake up the political landscape in Kadapa, a constituency dominated by familial and political complexities.

Strategic candidacy

The decision to field Sharmila as the Congress candidate in Kadapa comes amidst a strategic manoeuvre to unsettle the stronghold of her cousin, Avinash Reddy, who currently holds the seat. The party high command finalized candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, with Sharmila poised to officially announce the names of Congress candidates after paying tributes at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, Kadapa district.

Backdrop of familial feud

Sharmila’s candidacy is not just a political move but also a response to the long-standing family feud and legal entanglements. The five-year-old murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, to which Avinash Reddy is linked, adds layers of complexity to the electoral dynamics. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Dr. Sunitha, is actively pursuing justice in the pending case, further intensifying the family’s internal strife.

Congress lineup and pending deliberations

Apart from Kadapa, the Congress has strategically positioned key candidates in various constituencies across the state. Former APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju, senior leader JD Seelam, and Pallam Raju are slated to contest LS polls from Rajahmundry, Bapatla, and Kakinada, respectively. However, decisions regarding crucial segments like Anantapur, Guntur, Vijayawada, Amalapuram, Kurnool, and Araku are pending, awaiting discussions with Communist allies aligning with the Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

Political ramifications

Sharmila’s candidacy has sparked widespread attention, especially considering that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Pulivendula Assembly segment falls within the Kadapa LS constituency. Interestingly, BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy’s relocation to the Jammalamadugu Assembly seat, making way for Bhupesh Reddy, reflects a tactical adjustment following Sharmila’s nomination.

Speculations and calculations

Adinarayana Reddy’s expressed interest in contesting the LS polls from Kadapa, alongside Sharmila’s candidacy, underscored the political calculus at play. The dynamic shift in candidature hints at strategic manoeuvring within the political spectrum of Kadapa, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle.

Anticipation and expectations

As Sharmila gears up to challenge Avinash Reddy’s dominance in Kadapa, anticipation brews among political observers regarding the potential outcomes of this familial and political clash. With both candidates representing influential political legacies, the Kadapa Lok Sabha elections are poised to be closely watched affairs, shaping the future trajectory of Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape.

