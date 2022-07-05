Kaali movie poster: TMC distances itself from MP Mahua Moitra's controversial statement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra made a comment on Goddess Kali during an event in Bengal on Tuesday.

Mahua Moitra goddess Kaali comment: Trinamool Congress condemned TMC MP Mahua Moitra's comments on Goddess Kaali, which she had made at a media event in West Bengal on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the party said that the comments by Mahua Moitra and her views expressed on Goddess Kaali was on a personal capacity and has not been "endorsed by the party in any manner or form". The tweet added that All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemned such comments.

While speaking at an event in West Bengal, TMC MP Mahua Mitra reacted to a controversy over a movie poster, where goddess kaali was seen smoking a cigarette.

The leader had said that to her goddess Kaali is a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess" She had also mentioned that people should have the freedom to imagine their goddess.

