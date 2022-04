Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO TMC MP Sougoto Ray Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Hanskhai rape comment.

Days after Mahua Moitra contradicted Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's comments on Hanskhali minor rape and death, another senior party leader Sougata Ray contradicted the West Bengal Chief Minister's Mamata Banerjee's statement.

Ray, a three-time MP from Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, indirectly contradicted CM's "minor incident" and "love-angle" connection to the rape of the minor girl, who died in Hanskhali of Nadia district.

Latest India News