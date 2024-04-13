K Kavitha 'threatened' pharma firm promoter Sharath Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to AAP, CBI tells court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BRS leader K Kavitha arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Delhi Liquor Scam Case: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Delhi's alleged liquor policy scam case, had 'threatened' Aurobindo Pharma promoter Sharath Chandra Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to AAP for five retail zones allotted to his firm under the now scrapped excise policy, the probing agency informed the court.

Kavitha had threatened Sharath Chandra Reddy that if he fails to pay the said amount to the Aam Aadmi Party, his business in Telangana and Delhi will be harmed, CBI further informed to the court.

Reddy, who was an accused in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Delhi, had turned an approver in the case that is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The CBI is yet to file a chargesheet against him.

Seeking the BRS leader's custodial interrogation, the CBI told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja that it was at the "insistence and assurance" of Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, that Reddy got involved in the liquor business in Delhi.

Kavitha had allegedly assured Reddy that she had contacts in the Delhi government and that she would help him in the liquor business in the national capital under the now-scrapped excise policy.

"Kavitha further told Sharath Chandra Reddy that the payments of upfront money of Rs 25 crore for wholesale business and Rs 5 crore for each retail zone were to be made to the Aam Aadmi Party for getting liquor business and the same was to be paid to her associates, Arun R Pillai and Abhishek Boinpally, who would in turn coordinate with Vijay Nair, who was a representative of (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal," the CBI told the court.

The court has sent Kavitha to the CBI's custody till April 15.

