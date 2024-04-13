Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured in jail, not allowed to meet people face-to-face, alleges Sanjay Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PICTURE) AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh alleged that Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not allowed to meet her husband face-to-face in Tihar jail.



In a presser, that was held today, the AAP leader said something like this has never happened in the history of Tihar to date, as jail rules say that anyone can be allowed to meet face to face. The leader claimed that this was just done to humiliate and discourage the Chief Minister who has been lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in connection with the delhi excise case.



He said, Kejriwal has been subject to torture inside the Tihar jail at the behest of central government and PM Modi. Action is being taken to break his morale.



"When the wife of Arvind Kejriwal applied to meet him, she was told that you cannot meet him face-to-face but through a window. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla (an iron mesh which separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail). Why such inhuman behaviour... This inhuman act has been done just to humiliate and discourage the CM. I am saying with full responsibility that even the dreaded criminals are allowed to meet in the barrack, but a three-time CM of Delhi is allowed to meet his wife through a window having a glass in between." AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.



"Today, the fight is to save democracy and the Constitution. I would request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to take away the rights of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which are guaranteed constitutionally, democratically, legally and under the prison rules. Don't try to be a dictator," the AAP leader added.



The AAP leader during the presser also spoke of revoking Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's request to meet his Delhi counterpart. It is pertinent to note that the jail authorities scheduled Kejriwal's meeting with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for April 15, however, the tihar authorities added they can meet only as a normal visitor in the 'mulakat jangla'.









