Image Source : PTI Delhi Police question Aishe Ghosh in JNU violence case

Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh in connection with the JNU violence case. A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch is at Jawaharlal Nehru University to probe the violence on campus on January 5.

One of the nine people identified and named by the Delhi Police during its earlier press conference, Pankaj Mishra, has also joined the probe, they said.

Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, who featured in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel, have also been served notices to join the investigation.

Besides them, police have also identified the masked woman, seen in the purported videos of the violence shared on social media, as Komal Sharma, who was wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick.

Sharma, who is a student of Daulat Ram College, has also been sent a notice to join the probe, the police said, adding her phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.