Amid JNU hostel row, university VC says 65% of students have paid revised fees

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said that about 65 per cent of University students have paid the revised fees of JNU Hostel. In a statement he released on Thursday, Kumar also said that 95% of the students have cleared their semester dues.

"More than 65 % of students staying in the hostels on campus have cleared their hostel dues by paying the new hostel charges. Many of the remaining hostlers are returning back to the campus from their homes," he said.

JNU has also extended last date of registering in the winter session by two days. The university said that this will be a "final" extension.

"Since 15th January is the last date for registering in the winter semester, there was a last minute rush yesterday. Several students have approached us to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days. Therefore, to facilitate their registration process, the University has decided to extend the last date for one final time up to 17th January (Friday). After this date also, students can register but they will have to pay the late fee as per University rules," said Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar in his statement.

Rise in hostel prices of Jawaharlal Nehru University has been a controversial issue. Students of the university have agitated against the decision which they say would deprive of students from poorer sections of the society from getting education from a top university like JNU.

Current students have organised number of protests and tried to march to Rashtrapati Bhawan. The protests turned violent when police stopped the march of the students.

Also Read | JNU winter semester registration deadline extended till Jan 17 without late fine

Watch | Delhi High Court directs JNU to provide CCTV footage to police