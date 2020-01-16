JNU winter semester registration deadline extended till Jan 17 without late fine

Image Source : PTI JNU winter semester registration deadline extended without late fine

Amid registration boycott by a section of students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) again extended the deadline to register for the next semester till January 17. This is the third time when JNU has extended the deadline for winter semester registration. Earlier, the university administration had extended the winter semester registration deadline from January 12 to 15.

"The registration deadline for the ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, registration will continue till February 9 by paying late fees up to Rs 500," a senior varsity official said.

"After that deadline, the VC may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with the imposition of the appropriate amount of fine at his discretion," the official added.

Initially, the JNU Winter Semester Registration date was January 5, which was later extended to January 12 as the information and communication service (CIS) systems of the university had been severely damaged by students as part of their months-long agitation against a hostel fee hike.

