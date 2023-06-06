Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRINAGARPOLICE J-K: Govt school principal arrested for molestation in Srinagar

The principal of a government school in Srinagar was arrested on Tuesday in a case of molestation, police said. After the allegations of molesting the employee of the government were made against him, the employee was also fired, and an investigation was ordered.

After the police filed a case against Shabir Ahmad Mir, a principal at the Government Higher Secondary School in Gund Hassi Bhat and a resident of the Zadibal area of Srinagar, he was taken into custody.

In a tweet, the Srinagar Police stated that a case under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code had been filed at the Shalteng Police Station.

"Shabir Ahmad Mir S/o Gh Rasool Mir R/o Zadibal, Srinagar working as Principal of Govt HSS Gund Hassi Bhat arrested in molestation case. FIR no 31/2023 U/s 354D, 294 & 506 of IPC registered at Shalteng PS," stated Srinagar Police on Twitter.

In the mean time, the School Training Office suspended Mir and requested a request against him.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education, issued an order directing the Director of School Education to conduct the investigation and submit a report.

"Pending inquiry into his conduct, Mr. Shabir Ahmad Mir, Principal Government BHSS Gund Hassi Bhat, Srinagar is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in pursuance of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. The said officer is attached with Director School Education Kashmir," the order read, according to news agency PTI.

It stated that the Director of School Education in Kashmir would investigate the situation and submit a comprehensive report along with his recommendations.

